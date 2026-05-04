Wind energy industry seeks better grid use, faster PPAs from SECI

The industry also highlighted the importance of integrated planning frameworks that align project development timelines with allocation processes, given the gestation requirements of wind projects.
For strengthening grid readiness, enhancing substation access and ensuring adequate evacuation infrastructure in wind-rich regions are essential, it said. Resource adequacy planning and load-side analysis were also emphasised as measures to better align renewable capacity addition with evolving demand patterns.
SECI shared plans to scale up upcoming bidding opportunities. Aditya Pyasi, CEO, IWTMA, said, “Our discussions with SECI reflect a shared intent to utilise the transmission network efficiently and bring down the actual cost of power to consumers. Continued collaboration between industry and policymakers will be key to unlocking the full potential of wind energy in India.”