Home / Industry / News / Industry body seeks PLI expansion, cut in GST on batteries, charging infra

Industry body seeks PLI expansion, cut in GST on batteries, charging infra

Ahead of the India Energy Storage Week 2024 in New Delhi from July 1-5, 2024, the IESA also suggested expansion of production-linked incentive schemes for battery components

Battery
Lithium ion batteries current GST rate is 18 per cent and other batteries is 28 per cent. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Industry body India Energy Storage (IESA) has demanded that the government reduce the goods and services tax (GST) on batteries and electric vehicles charging infrastructure services as well battery swapping.

Ahead of the India Energy Storage Week 2024 (IESW) in New Delhi from July 1-5, 2024, the IESA also suggested expansion of production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for battery components and battery raw materials processing industry, in a wishlist submitted to the government, a statement said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Lithium ion batteries current GST rate is 18 per cent and other batteries is 28 per cent. We want all batteries to come under the 18 per cent GST bracket. Charging infra services and battery swapping services should be reduced to 5 or 18 per cent from the existing 28 per cent," IESA President Rahul Walawalkar said in the statement.

He lauded the government for the initiatives like advanced chemistry cell battery (ACC-PLI), Auto-PLI, Auto Components PLI, etc.

He suggested further expansion of PLI schemes to battery components and battery raw materials processing industry, support for battery recycling initiatives, and collaboration with international partners to secure critical raw materials.

IESA urged the new government to continue incentivising the deployment of large-scale battery storage systems and to support research and development in this area to enhance performance and reduce costs.

While the EV market is growing, further support is needed to overcome barriers such as the lack of charging infrastructure and high upfront costs, the IESA said.

The recommendations also included streamlining regulatory processes and providing clear guidelines for clean energy projects which will help in faster implementation and reduce uncertainties for investors.

Access to affordable financing remains a major barrier for clean energy projects. Innovative financial mechanisms and incentives for private sector participation are essential.

Greater emphasis on research and innovation is needed to drive down costs and improve the efficiency of clean energy technologies, it stated, adding that public-private partnerships can play a vital role in this regard.

The industry body also suggested raising public awareness about the benefits of clean energy and investing in skills development programs.

Also Read

Telangana will extend support to Amara Raja's Rs 9,500 cr project: CM Reddy

Hindustan Zinc, AEsir Tech tie up for developing next-gen zinc batteries

Tesla planning to bring in smaller batteries for its India car: Report

India mulls GST relief for foreign airlines; fitment committee to review

March GST collection grows 11.5% to Rs 1.78 trillion, says FinMin

'Cultural integration, regulatory compliance top challenges for new GCCs'

Govt cancels 14 critical mineral block auctions launched in second tranche

DGTR for continuation of duty on some steel pipes from China, Vietnam

Trade bodies ask Rajasthan govt to focus on ease of doing business

Krisumi to invest Rs 2,000 crore for 1,051 new luxury homes in Gurugram

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :GSTBattery makersChargingNew Delhienergy industry

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story