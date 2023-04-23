Home / Industry / News / Industry upbeat as space policy to raise private sector play, funding

Industry upbeat as space policy to raise private sector play, funding

More than 1,500 micro small and medium enterprises, over 140 startups and rising investor interest, the Indian Space Policy 2023 is set to be a fillip for the space sector

Shine Jacob Chennai
Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 3:26 PM IST
More than 1,500 micro small and medium enterprises, over 140 startups and rising investor interest, the Indian Space Policy 2023 is set to be a fillip for the space sector that is already buzzing with private sector interest. Based on available industry data, the sector has seen funding to the tune of around $258 million so far, out of which more than $175 million came since 2020 after the government announced space reforms in June 2020.
According to industry experts, the new policy is a continuation of reforms in June, 2020, in the space sector towards enabling private players to provide end-to-end services. Interestingly, around 107 out of the total 140 start-ups that marked their presence in the sector since 2012 came after the June 2020 reforms only, indicates data shared by the Indian Space Association (ISpA).
The new space policy that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) came out with last week is focusing on encouraging and promotin

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 3:19 PM IST

