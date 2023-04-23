Industry upbeat as space policy to raise private sector play, funding

The new space policy that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) came out with last week is focusing on encouraging and promotin

According to industry experts, the new policy is a continuation of reforms in June, 2020, in the space sector towards enabling private players to provide end-to-end services. Interestingly, around 107 out of the total 140 start-ups that marked their presence in the sector since 2012 came after the June 2020 reforms only, indicates data shared by the Indian Space Association (ISpA).