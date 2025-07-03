Home / Industry / News / Institutional investment in real estate dips 33% in Apr-Jun: Colliers

Institutional investment in real estate dips 33% in Apr-Jun: Colliers

Real estate consultant Colliers India data showed that institutional investments in real estate fell to $ 1,691.20 million during April-June this year from $ 2,533.30 million in the year-ago period

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C
The fund inflow from foreign investors almost halved to $ 1048.4 million, from $ 2,046.80 million during the period under review. (File Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Institutional investment in Indian real estate fell 33 per cent to $ 1.69 billion in April-June as foreign investors were cautious in view of global political and economic uncertainties, according to Colliers India.

Real estate consultant Colliers India data showed that institutional investments in real estate fell to $ 1,691.20 million ($ 1.69 billion) during April-June this year from $ 2,533.30 million ($ 2.53 billion) in the year-ago period.

 

The fund inflow from foreign investors almost halved to $ 1048.4 million, from $ 2,046.80 million during the period under review.

Domestic investors remained bullish and pumped in $ 642.8 million during April-June, an increase of 32 per cent from $ 486.5 million in the corresponding period of the preceding year.    ALSO READ: Inside Gurugram's real estate boom: How traders are flipping the game 

"Domestic capital has emerged as a key driver in India's real estate investments, with its share in total investments rising steadily from 16 per cent in 2021 to 34 per cent in 2024," Colliers India CEO Badal Yagnik said.

In H1 2025, domestic investments accounted for 48 per cent of the total inflows, he added.  "Their growing dominance has helped cushion the impact of global uncertainties and push total investments to the $ 3 billion mark in the first half of 2025," Yagnik said.

As per the data, institutional investment in real estate dropped 15 per cent in January-June period to $ 2,998.10 million, from $ 3,528.50 million in the year-ago period.    ALSO READ: Private equity flows into Indian real estate fall 41% in H1 CY25: Report 

Foreign Institutional investment in real estate fell to $ 1,570.60 million during the first half of 2025, from $ 2,593.80 million in the corresponding period of the preceding year, as global investors remained cautious amidst evolving macroeconomic scenarios, flow of credit and inflationary pressures.

However, domestic investors pumped $ 1,427.50 million, a rise of 53 per cent, from $ 934.7 million in the first six months of 2024 calendar year.

The institutional flow of funds includes investments by family offices, foreign corporate groups, foreign banks, proprietary books, pension funds, private equity, real estate fund-cum-developers, foreign-funded NBFCs, listed REITs and sovereign wealth funds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Repurpose LNG infra to make ports GH2 export hubs, say ports body

Premium

Muted coal, cement movement drags rail freight growth to 2% in Q1

Travel operators stay nimble as monsoon throws consumers' plans off track

Ride-hailing companies cheer Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2025

Premium

Affordable housing launches to remain muted despite rate cuts, tax benefits

Topics :Institutional investorsReal Estate

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story