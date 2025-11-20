India's chipmaking to be at par with major producers by 2032: Vaishnaw

By Sankalp Phartiyal

India’s technology minister said the nation’s chipmaking capabilities are set to be at par with other major producers by 2032, an aggressive timeline that underscores the government’s urge to bolster domestic manufacturing.

“In case of semiconductors, by 2031-2032 — in that timeframe we will be equivalent to what many of these countries are at today,” Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Bloomberg’s New Economy Forum in Singapore Thursday. “Then it’ll be a race which will be very fair and a level playing field.”

India’s semiconductor push is in early stages, with the country boosting spending to attract designers and manufacturers. The world’s most populous nation has used a $10 billion fund to fuel its chip programme, helping to bring about several assembly, packaging and testing ventures. Micron Technology Inc. has set up a plant in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat and conglomerate Tata Group is one of 10 producers that’ll fabricate silicon domestically.