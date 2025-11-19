Serum Institute, CSIR sign pact to produce affordable gene therapy for SCD

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research’s Institute of Genomic and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB) on Wednesday signed a technology transfer agreement with Serum Institute of India (SII) to develop an indigenous CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

The collaboration centres on enFnCas9, an engineered high-fidelity CRISPR-Cas9 platform developed by IGIB.

The SII will now conduct trials to develop a cost-effective treatment for SCD, a genetic blood disorder that affects an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 children born in India each year.

At present, CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy for SCD costs around Rs 20 crore to Rs 25 crore due to high licensing fees. “The newly developed indigenous technology named Birsa 101, however, is expected to bring the cost down to around Rs 50 lakh,” people in the know said.

Why is the new indigenous gene-editing platform considered significant? Commenting on the agreement, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said that the innovation carries deep national significance, especially for tribal communities in central and eastern India, where the disease burden is highest. According to reports, estimates suggest that about one in 86 tribal births may result in SCD. Singh added that the government alone cannot shoulder the entire burden of biotechnology expansion, and industry participation is essential for scale, affordability and global competitiveness. How will the SII–CSIR partnership improve access to gene therapy? “The transfer of Birsa 101 and the CRISPR platform to a manufacturer like SII guarantees affordability, scalability and global-standard manufacturing pathways, ensuring that advanced gene-editing cures become accessible for Indian patients, especially among underserved tribal populations,” he said.