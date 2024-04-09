Home / Industry / News / Intent to hire freshers in M&E industry saw 3% decline in H1: Report

Around 3 per cent decline is expected in intent to hire freshers in the media and entertainment industry, bucking the overall upward trend across many other sectors, the report said

The report revealed that hiring trends in media and entertainment also found varying preferences for job roles across cities with Delhi dominating in video editing with 27 per cent
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 4:37 PM IST
The intent to hire freshers in the media and entertainment industry showed a decline of 3 per cent during the first half of this calendar year (January-June), according to a report.

However, the overall intent to hire freshers rose 6 per cent year-on-year, as per the TeamLease EdTeach's Career Outlook Report HY1 (January-June 2024).

Around 3 per cent decline is expected in intent to hire freshers in the media and entertainment industry, bucking the overall upward trend across many other sectors, the report said.

This report is part of TeamLease EdTeach's 'Career Outlook Report HY1', which is based on a survey covering 526 small, medium, and large companies across 18 industries across India.
 

Further, the report revealed that hiring trends in media and entertainment also found varying preferences for job roles across cities with Delhi dominating in video editing with 27 per cent and Bengaluru leading in production assistants with 23 per cent, it stated.

Mumbai and Delhi were top choices for Unity developers, capturing 25 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, while Chennai stood for SEO executives with 21 per cent, and Mumbai remained a hotspot for graphic designers at 19 per cent, it added.

"The media and entertainment sector seems to be consolidating its fresher hiring efforts, even as other industries capitalise on the positive economic sentiment," TeamLease EdTech Founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.

This could be attributed to factors such as evolving business models, technological disruptions, and changing consumer behaviours, he added.

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

