IPL brand value down 20% this year amid India-Pakistan tensions

The Indian Premier League’s (IPL’s) overall brand value declined by 20 per cent to $9.6 billion in 2025 due to lost momentum in the league caused by tensions between India and Pakistan, and teams adjusting to their squad composition post the auction.

According to the IPL 2025 report by Brand Finance, a brand valuation consultancy firm, the 18th season of the league reflects a period of course correction, positioning IPL to regain momentum and strengthen its long-term brand value.

This follows the Board of Control for Cricket in India suspending about 16 IPL matches for one week owing to the India-Pakistan conflict.

Similarly, the four major IPL teams like Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the season winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) saw a drop in their brand value, due to loss of momentum and less advertiser interest during the suspended period. “As the conflict intensified, several IPL matches, including the playoffs, were suspended for one week by the BCCI due to safety concerns. Despite this, the IPL brand demonstrated a promising growth over the past decade, with the only other drop in value dating back to 2020, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting bio-bubbles. The IPL had also achieved a ground breaking online broadcasting record with over 384.6 billion minutes of watch-time in the 2025 season,” the report stated.

Ajimon Francis, managing director, Brand Finance India, said in a statement that IPL 2025 navigated regional conflicts and demonstrated a promising evolution in value creation, reflecting strong engagement on and off the field. Reliance Industries-backed MI became the most valuable IPL franchise at $108 million this year, overtaking CSK. However, its overall value declined by nine per cent in 2025. “A late-season resurgence that secured a playoff berth (for MI), combined with a deeply loyal fanbase, strong commercial partnerships, and an uplift in on-field performance, reinforced MI’s position at the top of the table,” the report highlighted. RCB, which lifted its first IPL trophy in 2025, became the second most valuable IPL brand at $105 million. United Spirits, Diageo’s India arm, which is currently exploring options to sell its stake in the team, saw a drop of 10 per cent in its brand value this year.

Finishing last in the points table, CSK, with a decrease of 24 per cent in its brand value, claimed the third spot at $105 million. The report said that with MS Dhoni’s transition entering its second year, uncertainties around team composition, leadership clarity and player combinations have contributed to inconsistent performances throughout the season. Meanwhile, KKR, backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, saw a decline of 33 per cent in its brand value this year as the team was unable to replicate its 2024 winning performance. It ranked fourth on the list at $74 million. This comes after MI, RCB, KKR and CSK crossed $100 million brand valuation for the first time in 2024.