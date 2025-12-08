Drop in AQI levels across India lead to rise in respiratory drugs sales

Declining air quality across North India and other major metros across the country has led to increased consumption across core respiratory therapy categories such as drugs for cough, cold, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Respiratory drug sales posted an 8.4 per cent growth in November, coming close to the overall Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) growth of 9.1 per cent, according to market research firm Pharmarack.

The respiratory segment, valued at Rs 1,863 crore for November 2025, saw an 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in sales value compared to Rs 1,719 crore reported for November 2024.

This is the highest Y-o-Y rise recorded for the segment in November for the last three years, with the growth figures ranging between 4 and 7 per cent. The respiratory segment accounted for 9 per cent of the total market, and was heavily driven by heightened demand for anti-asthma and COPD medications. According to Pharmarack data, sales value for asthma and COPD medications grew by 10 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,148 crore in November 2025 from Rs 1,039 crore in the same period last year. While sales value for cough and cold medication remained flat, systemic antihistamines prescribed for allergies saw a 9 per cent Y-o-Y growth at Rs 131 crore in November 2025 compared to Rs 120 crore in November 2024.

Data also suggests that multiple regions have recorded double-digit sales growth in November 2025. Pharmarack’s cohort of north zone markets saw 15 per cent and 21 per cent Y-o-Y growth in sales value of asthma and antihistamine sales, respectively. Similarly, certain markets saw a rise in sales for specific subgroups under the respiratory segment. For example, Rajasthan saw a 55 per cent increase in sales value of antihistamines, while the Bihar and Jharkhand market recorded an 18 per cent rise in sales value of asthma and COPD drugs. Metro areas such as Delhi and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where the AQI has remained in the poor category, saw 9 per cent and 12 per cent growth in asthma and COPD drug sales, respectively.