Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Ireda gets govt approval to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore via QIP route

Ireda gets govt approval to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore via QIP route

The approval was granted by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) based on the recommendations of a high-level committee, a company statement said

IREDA
IREDA | Source: Company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 6:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) said it has received the government's approval to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore through an issue of equity shares to qualified institutions placement.

The approval was granted by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) based on the recommendations of a high-level committee, a company statement said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the statement, the fundraising will be carried out through the Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) route, with a planned dilution of the Government of India's shareholding in Ireda by up to 7 per cent on a post-issue basis, to be executed in one or more tranches.

The fundraising exercise aims to strengthen Ireda's capital base, enabling the organisation to scale its financing for renewable energy projects and further accelerate India's transition to clean energy.

"DIPAM approval represents a critical step forward in our expansion plans," Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director of Ireda, said in the statement.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IREDA share jumps 7% on pacts with SJVN, GMR Energy for project in Nepal

Ireda inks initial pacts with SJVN, GMR for 900 MW hydro project in Nepal

Ireda plans to raise around Rs 29,500 crore in debt, equity in FY25

Ireda board OKs fund raising upto Rs 4,500 crore via further public offer

IREDA stock price zooms 9% on August 22; up 26% in last 3 months

Topics :IREDADipamrenewable enrgysolar power projects

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story