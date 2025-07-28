Nasscom predicts workforce rationalisation as IT industry transitions

Nasscom, the industry body representing the over $268 billion IT services industry, has said that it anticipates workforce rationalisation as the industry transitions to a product-aligned delivery model.

The statement comes as the country’s largest IT services player, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), announced layoffs.

Nasscom, in a statement, said that the tech industry is at an “inflection point”, as AI and automation move to the very core of how businesses operate.

“Over the next several months, we anticipate some transitions as organisations pivot toward product-aligned delivery models, driven by rising client expectations around agility, innovation, and speed. This shift is likely to reshape traditional service delivery frameworks and, in the near term, may lead to some workforce rationalisation as traditional skillsets are re-evaluated,” it said.