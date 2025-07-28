Starlink can serve only 2 million users in India at ₹3,000 per month

Billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite communication service in India will be able to provide connections to only 2 million users with a maximum speed of 200 megabits per second (Mbps) across the country, priced at Rs 3,000 per month per user, Union Minister of State for Telecommunications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said.

It is due to this high upfront cost that the services of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), especially in rural areas, will not be impacted, Pemmasani added.

The minister of state's comments come in the backdrop of private telecom service providers flagging Starlink's entry into the India market on grounds that the company's satellite service directly competed with terrestrial services being offered by the carriers. India's public sector telco BSNL competes with the private telecom operators in the Indian market. “So, there is no way satellites can provide any meaningful connectivity in India,” he said. He was speaking on the sidelines of a day-long review meeting of BSNL.

Over the past year, the government has installed 100,000 4G towers for BSNL at the rate of one installation every month. Both the software and hardware have been developed indigenously, he said, adding that the state-run telecom company is resolving issues with 4G connections across the country on an ongoing basis. ALSO READ: Starlink to have 2 mn customers in India, offer 200 mbps speed: MoS Telecom “The integration, developing everything within two-three years, was hard. There were some issues, and we have cleaned up a lot of that. Ninety per cent of the problems have been solved. Our goal is to get everybody on the same page,” Pemmasani said.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is also working to resolve legacy issues, such as the lack of adequate power backup for BSNL’s towers and base stations, as well as disconnected fixed-line fibre, he noted. Once these issues are resolved, the next step will be to market and sell BSNL’s products and offerings, ensuring the telco achieves true profitability, he said. The government and DoT are also working to improve the average revenue per user (ARPU) of the state-run telco and bring it on par with that of private players, the minister added. “It is different based on the telecom circle. If you have a lot of rural communities and low affordability, the revenue per user is a little bit different from some of the metro circles,” he said.