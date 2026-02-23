Indian IT at major crossroads as rapid AI shift reshapes sector outlook

India’s $283-billion information technology (IT) services industry is navigating one of its most disruptive transitions, driven by rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Over the next two days, industry leaders will converge at the 36th Nasscom Technology Leadership Forum (NTLF) to deliberate on the structural shifts reshaping the sector and the strategic responses required.

The timing is critical. Over the past few weeks, stock performance of large IT firms has come under pressure as valuations reset following announcements by companies such as Anthropic, which introduced tools that could potentially impact traditional application services delivery models.

The Nifty IT index has fallen 14 per cent year-to-date, underperforming the Nifty50 by 12 percentage points. While third-quarter results led to earnings upgrades for most IT firms, recent AI-led developments have raised concerns about the medium- to long-term growth trajectory of the sector, triggering derating of up to 27 per cent, according to Jefferies Equity Research. The brokerage noted that stock performance is now likely to be more closely tied to long-term business outlook rather than near-term earnings delivery.

Yet, industry leaders see this moment not merely as a downturn but as an inflection point. The current disruption, they argue, will also unlock new opportunity pools — provided companies recalibrate their operating models and service portfolios. The growth rate of the industry has come to single-digit growth, from the early days of double-digit expansion. The industry has a target to be $300 billion by FY2026, which would mean a growth of 6 per cent. According to a 2025 Future of Technology Services 2030 report by McKinsey and Nasscom, 13 frontier technologies are set to reshape the world — redefining economies, industries and societies — while unlocking $25–45 trillion in economic value by 2030. The report stated that adoption is expected to progress across three overlapping horizons. Between 2025–27, the AI revolution (AI and agentic AI) will take centre stage, as pilots mature into scaled deployments driving measurable productivity and automation. In the same horizon, compute and connectivity frontiers (semiconductors, advanced connectivity, cloud/edge, cybersecurity) will also accelerate to support the AI wave, enabling more powerful and distributed architectures.

From 2027–30, cutting-edge engineering domains (bioengineering, robotics, sustainable energy, mobility) are expected to gain momentum, building on AI and connectivity foundations. Beyond 2030, immersive, quantum and space technologies are likely to scale, together with the broader convergence of these frontiers, setting up the next disruptive wave of global transformation. For providers, this represents a wave of new opportunities — developing solutions around frontier technologies, enabling adoption at scale, and positioning as the trusted partners helping enterprises reimagine their businesses. Rajesh Nambiar, president, Nasscom, in a recent interaction with Business Standard acknowledged the improvement in productivity and performance. “When we look at traditional IT services environments — where most IT services firms operate — the reality is very different. These are highly complex, deeply embedded systems. Client environments typically involve legacy infrastructure, regulatory obligations, fragmented databases, cybersecurity requirements, and integrations across multiple internal and external systems. This is precisely where services companies add value — by integrating, modernising, building micro-services, and stitching together disparate systems.”