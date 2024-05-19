Home / Industry / News / ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri takes over as CII President, replaces R Dinesh

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri takes over as CII President, replaces R Dinesh

He is also the Chairman of ITC Infotech India Ltd, its subsidiaries in the UK and US, and Surya Nepal Private Ltd

Sanjiv Puri, ITC chairman
File Image: Sanjiv Puri, ITC chairman
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 12:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director of ITC, has assumed office as the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry for 2024-25, the chamber said on Sunday.

He takes over from R Dinesh, Chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Puri heads ITC Ltd, a conglomerate with businesses in FMCG, hotels, paperboards & packaging, agribusiness, and IT.

He is also the Chairman of ITC Infotech India Ltd, its subsidiaries in the UK and US, and Surya Nepal Private Ltd.

Rajiv Memani takes over as President-Designate of CII for 2024-25. He is Chairman of the India region of EY (Ernst & Young), a leading global professional services organisation.

He is also a member of EY's global management body as the Chair of its Global Emerging Markets Committee.

Tata Chemicals Limited Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan takes over as the vice president of CII for 2024-25.

"He is a distinguished alumnus of IIT, Roorkee, a Fellow of Indian Chemical Society and an alumnus of Harvard Business School. Mukundan, during his 33-year career with Tata Group, has held various responsibilities across the chemical, automotive and hospitality sectors of the Tata Group," CII stated.

Also Read

India growing when world is in stress: CII president-designate Sanjiv Puri

Watch: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka fumes at KL Rahul after defeat against SRH

Here's what LSG coach said on Sanjiv Goenka's public outburst on KL Rahul

TVS Motor stock rises 6% after Q4 results meet street estimates

TVS Motor launches new TVS iQube e-scooter; price starts from Rs 94,999

FSSAI asks traders, not to use banned 'calcium carbide' for fruit ripening

Most states out with draft rules under new labour codes: Labour Secy Dawra

Nepal bans sale of 4 MDH, Everest spice-mix products over quality concerns

New govt may liberalise FDI norms for more sectors, says DPIIT Secy

From TCS to Infosys, majority of IT firms support hybrid nature of work

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Sanjiv PuriFMCG ITCCIIInfotech

First Published: May 19 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story