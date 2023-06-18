Review committee set to clear Rs 41,000 crore Nicobar Port project

The ministry is currently working on an enhanced project report for the container transshipment port to be built at Galathea Bay after undertaking a review of the maps submitted by the petitioners in the case to examine the discrepancies being alleged. Transshipment is the shipment of goods or containers to an intermediate destination before being taken to the final destination. Currently, 75 per cent of India’s transshipment cargo is handled outside India. “We have not been given a hearing by the committee, and we are not aware of any of the decisions taken by them,” said Debi Goenka, one of the petitioners in the case.

Since no physical work has started on the project, the stay enforced by the green tribunal was largely procedural and has not had any large impact on the work, one of the two officials said. “Over the past two months, there was no adverse feedback on which responses had been sought by the panel from executing agencies,” added the official.