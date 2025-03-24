Jindal Steel and Power, Western Coalfields win 11th auction of coal mines

Jharkhand Exploration and Mining Corporation, Western Coalfields, Jindal Steel and Power, and Innovative Mines and Minerals are among 12 companies that won the 11th auction of commercial coal mines.

Twelve commercial mines such as Jawardaha North, Dahegaon, Saradhapur Jalatap East, and Namchik East were put on auction and were successfully auctioned.

These twelve mines collectively hold a geological reserve of approximately 5,759.23 million tonnes (mt), with a cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 15.46 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). This excludes partially explored mines.

The auctions achieved an average revenue share of 36.27 per cent, reflecting the sustained interest of industries in India’s coal sector and the ministry’s commitment to providing a stable and transparent policy framework, according to an official statement.

Pra Nuravi Coal Mining, Singhal Business, Jindal Power, and Mineware Advisors were other companies that won this round of auction.

The newly auctioned mines are projected to generate an annual revenue of approximately Rs 3,330 crore and attract a capital investment of approximately Rs 2,319 crore. Additionally, these mines are expected to create 20,902 employment opportunities, contributing to economic development in coal-bearing regions, the official statement read.

The Ministry of Coal launched the 11th round of coal mine auctions for commercial mining on December 5, 2024. The coal ministry has been putting commercial mines on auction since 2020 to enhance domestic coal production, reduce import dependency, and bolster India's energy security.

Since its inception, the Ministry of Coal has so far auctioned a total of 125 coal mines, with a combined production capacity of 273.06 mt per year.

These mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of Rs 38,767 crore, attract a capital investment of Rs 40,960 crore, and create employment opportunities for approximately 4,69,170 people.

India, for the first time between April and March 20 in FY25, produced over 1 billion tonnes of coal.