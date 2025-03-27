Telcos support Parl panel recommendation of merging IT & Telecom ministries

Telecom operators have supported a recommendation by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology to merge the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under a single umbrella.

They argued the same policy push should be extended to apply one set of policies and regulations for telecom operators and over-the-top (OTT) communication services providers.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said in whatever format this is implemented, the move will lead to a "focused and composite handling of issues", thereby formulating policies which are equally applicable to all the concerned ministries. Representing the three private telecom service providers (TSPs) — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea — COAI said it will reduce multiple policy formulations on the same subject, thus improving transparency and compliance.

"Taking the same logic into the operational domain covering spam/fraud messages and calls spanning over both telecom networks and OTT channels, it is necessary to apply one set of policies and regulations to both components, TSPs and OTTs," COAI director general S P Kochhar said. The erstwhile Ministry of Communication and Information Technology was bifurcated in July 2016. Earlier this week, the Parliamentary Standing Committee also suggested constituting a media council involving print, broadcasting and digital media under one umbrella for better coordination and implementation of laws governing them. The proposal aims to streamline oversight and enhance coordination in enforcing media-related laws across the country.

Telcos vs OTTs While telcos are currently being governed by the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCPR) 2018, app-based communication services are not under the same regulation. COAI said they "remain unchecked and are becoming a growing concern for the consumers and the government". Telcos have repeatedly argued OTT communication services are covered under the new Telecom Act as an access service, and have demanded "same service, same rules" for OTT players. Meanwhile, tech interests have stressed any additional regulatory intervention will lead to entry costs on the industry, increase the cost of service which could be passed on to consumers, and thereby stymie the virtuous economy OTTs are contributing to.