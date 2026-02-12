'Better to abolish Rera': Supreme Court questions real estate body's role

"All states should now think of the people for whom the institution of Rera was created. Except for facilitating builders in default, it is not doing anything else. Better to just abolish this institution," CJI Kant said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

The High Court had last year stayed the state government’s move to shift the Rera office, noting that the decision was taken "without even identifying an alternative office location". It also stated that the transfer of 18 outsourced employees to other boards and corporations, as per their request, "would render the functioning of Rera defunct".

The Supreme Court, however, set aside the High Court’s order and permitted the state government to shift the Rera office to Dharamshala, along with relocating the appellate tribunal.

"With a view to ensure that persons affected by Rera orders are not inconvenienced, the principal appellate is also moved to Dharamshala," the apex court said.