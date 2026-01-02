JNPA container traffic rose 13% to hit record 7.94 mn TEUs in 2025

IndusInd Bank’s heads of wealth, customer management resign

Private-sector lender IndusInd Bank on Friday said that Rana Vikram Anand, Head — Customer Management, and Anish Behl, Head — Wealth and Para Banking, have resigned to pursue other opportunities, according to an exchange filing. Anand and Behl were part of the bank’s senior management. They tendered their resigna-tions on January 1 and January 2, respect-ively. Behl will pursue opportunities in the insurance sector, the filing said.