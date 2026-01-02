Centre asks X to undertake comprehensive review of its AI chatbot Grok

The government has asked X (formerly Twitter) to undertake a comprehensive "technical, procedural, and governance-level" review of its artificial intelligence based chatbot Grok and submit a detailed action taken report to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology within the next 72 hours.

In a letter, the Cyber Law division of the IT ministry said that X must also enforce its terms of service and AI usage restrictions for users, and must take "strong deterrent measures" such as suspending, terminating or taking other action against accounts that have been using Grok to create sexually explicit images of women and children.

The IT ministry has also asked X to "remove or disable access, without delay, to all content already generated or disseminated in violation of applicable laws, in strict compliance with the timelines prescribed under the IT Rules, 2021,without vitiating the evidence in any manner". If X fails to comply with these directions, appropriate action will be taken against the platform, including "the loss of the exemption from liability under section 79 of the IT Act, and consequential action as provided under any law including the IT Act and the BNS (Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita)", the IT ministry said in the letter.

An email sent to X seeking a response on the chatbot’s explicit image generation did not yield any response by press time. Earlier during the day, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that social media platforms needed to take responsibility for the content present on their respective platforms. “Today, social media is such a big influence in our society. They must take responsibility for content. There should be intervention on the content on these platforms,” Vaishnaw said. Grok has been allowing users in India to create sexually explicit images of women and children based on simple prompts.

On Friday, Priyanka Chaturvedi, a member of the Rajya Sabha, wrote to Vaishnaw seeking his intervention in the Grok image-generation issue. In her letter to Vaishnaw, Chaturvedi wrote that the government should take this up with X to ensure that safeguards are built into artificial intelligence-enabled apps, making the platforms a safe space for women. On Monday, the IT ministry issued a directive to all social media companies, asking them to take down obscene content on their platforms or face strict action for failure to do so. In its advisory, the IT ministry said intermediaries should exercise greater “rigour” when checking such vulgar and obscene content.