Deadline for textile PLI scheme applications extended to March 31

In October, the government had extended the last date for filing fresh applications under PLI scheme for the textiles sector till December 31, which has now been further extended till March this year

PLI Scheme for Textiles was notified on September 24, 2021 with an objective to promote production of MMF apparel & fabrics.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 11:21 PM IST
The government has further extended the deadline for submission of fresh applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles till March 31.
 
The extension follows the significant response received since the application portal was reopened in August 2025, with proposals being submitted by textile companies across priority areas, including man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics, and technical textiles, the textile ministry stated.
 

 
"The decision underscores the growing investor confidence in India's textile sector and aims to facilitate wider participation by offering additional time to eligible applicants," the ministry said.
 
PLI Scheme for Textiles was notified on September 24, 2021 with an objective to promote production of MMF apparel & fabrics and products of technical textiles in the country to enable the industry achieve size and scale, become competitive, create employment opportunities for people and support creation of a viable enterprise.

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 11:21 PM IST

