Deadline for textile PLI scheme applications extended to March 31

The government has further extended the deadline for submission of fresh applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles till March 31.

The extension follows the significant response received since the application portal was reopened in August 2025, with proposals being submitted by textile companies across priority areas, including man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics, and technical textiles, the textile ministry stated.

In October, the government had extended the last date for filing fresh applications under the PLI scheme for the textiles sector till December 31, which has now been further extended till March this year.