Captive, commercial mines drive coal output growth and dispatches in FY26

Coal output and dispatches from captive and commercial mines rose in December and the third quarter of FY26, reflecting a steady increase in their contribution to domestic coal supply.

Coal production from these mines stood at 19.48 million tonnes in December, marking a 5.75 per cent year-on-year increase, while dispatches during the month were recorded at 18.02 million tonnes, according to data released by the coal ministry.

In the October–December quarter (Q3) of FY26, cumulative coal output from captive and commercial mines reached 54.14 million tonnes, up 5.35 per cent from the same period last year.

Dispatches during the quarter were reported at 50.61 million tonnes, indicating stable offtake by power and industrial consumers.