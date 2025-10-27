JPMorgan picks Perpetua Resources for $1.5 trn security fund investment

Antimony and gold miner Perpetua Resources is the first investment from JPMorgan Chase's $1.5 trillion investment fund for U.S. national security, a move underscoring the company's key role in producing a metal whose exports China has blocked and which is used to make bullets and other weaponry.

Under the agreement, details of which were released on Monday, JPMorgan will invest $75 million of its own funds for a nearly 3% stake in Perpetua, which is building the largest U.S. antimony mine about 138 miles (222 km) north of Boise, Idaho.

The agreement was signed on Sunday and was expected to close on Tuesday.

The bank, which holds roughly 20,000 shares of Perpetua currently, according to LSEG data, will also have the option to exercise $42 million in warrants within three years. There are no existing U.S. sources of antimony, which is also used to make solar panels, lubricants, flame retardants and other goods. China, the world's largest antimony miner and processor, blocked exports in late 2024, causing Western manufacturers to scramble for fresh supply. Announced earlier this month, JPMorgan's Security and Resiliency Initiative aims to offset what CEO Jamie Dimon said was the "painfully clear" reality "that the United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals."

"With this investment, we are supporting a company in an industry critical to national security and American resiliency, precisely the focus of our new initiative," said Doug Petno, co-CEO of JPMorgan's commercial and investment bank division. The mine, backed by billionaire investor John Paulson, will supply more than 35% of America's annual antimony needs once it opens by 2028 and also produce 450,000 ounces of gold each year. The dual revenue stream is expected to keep the project financially afloat regardless of any steps by Beijing to sway markets. The site, which is under construction as of last week, has estimated reserves of 148 million pounds of antimony and 6 million ounces of gold.

"This is all about putting America first again relative to the supply chain, in this case for critical minerals," said Jon Cherry, Perpetua's CEO. AGNICO ALSO TO INVEST In addition to the JPMorgan investment, Toronto-based gold miner Agnico Eagle will invest $180 million in Perpetua for a 6.5% stake and help it develop its Idaho mine. The mine was supported by both former President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, whose administration earlier this year issued the final necessary permits. Both investments were priced at Perpetua's closing stock price last Friday. The U.S. Export-Import Bank, the government's export credit agency, is also considering a loan for Perpetua's project.