Home / Industry / News / UP govt lines up ₹5 trillion private projects for 5th GBC next month

UP govt lines up ₹5 trillion private projects for 5th GBC next month

To leverage India's growing GCC ecosystem, the UP state is wooing major global players such as Microsoft and Adobe to set up their units in the Noida-Greater Noida region

Prestige Estates Projects, Real Estate
premium
In a review meeting earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to prepare for the November event and focus on creating a robust industrial land inventory. | File Image
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 4:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Uttar Pradesh government has lined up private investment projects worth ~5 trillion for the proposed 5th Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC), likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month.
 
These projects span key sectors including green energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, services, Global Capability Centres (GCC), tourism and others. The congregation of domestic and global investors is expected to strengthen the state’s ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030 through a strong push to manufacturing, services and allied services.
 
To leverage India's growing GCC ecosystem, the UP state is wooing major global players such as Microsoft and Adobe to set up their units in the Noida-Greater Noida region, sources said. Invest UP serves as the state's single-window industry interface to facilitate big ticket investments.
 
Since 2017, the UP government has hosted four editions of the GBC, launching projects worth ~15 trillion. “Whereas projects of ~ 5 trillion are lined up for the 5th edition next month, we are keen to expand the bouquet of projects to almost ~10 trillion if possible,” a senior UP official said.
 
In a review meeting earlier, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to prepare for the November event and focus on creating a robust industrial land inventory.  In the run up to the GBC, Invest UP has been holding parleys with leading investors, both domestic and global, to showcase the state's industrial potential and policy framework.
 
The state is targeting investors from the US, West Asia, South East Asia, Australia, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Singapore, Thailand. At the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023, the government had received investment proposals worth ~40 trillion, of which projects totaling ~10 trillion were launched at the GBC 4.0 by PM Modi on February 19, 2024.
 
Meanwhile, Invest UP is setting up sector specific cells for textiles, automobiles, electric mobility, chemicals, electronics and services etc to align with the state’s development agenda. It is also setting up satellite offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai to foster engagement with investors.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Former RPG talent head Supratik Bhattacharyya joins Adventz Group

India's green building market to reach $85 bn by FY32: Equirus Capital

MSME sector stays resilient in Q2, eyes festive season boost: Sidbi report

The great board game comeback: How India is rolling the dice again

Premium

A month after GST rationalisation, affordability boosts insurance sales

Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentUttar Pradesh budgetUP infra project

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story