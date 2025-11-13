Home / Industry / News / Jubilant FoodWorks' Q2 net profit jumps 1.9 times on strong Domino's growth

Jubilant FoodWorks' Q2 net profit jumps 1.9 times on strong Domino's growth

Jubilant FoodWorks delivered a standout Q2FY26 with profit up 190%, powered by Domino's expansion to 500 cities, strong delivery-led growth, and double-digit gains at Popeyes

The company further stated that delivery channel revenue for Domino’s India was up by 21.6 per cent, adding that the delivery channel mix is now at 73.9 per cent. The dine-in channel revenue remained flattish Y-o-Y.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 8:53 PM IST
Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino’s and Popeyes in India, reported a 190.2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 186.0 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026 (FY26).
 
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 64.1 crore in the same period last year. Its net sales spiked 19.7 per cent to Rs 2,340 crore from Rs 1,954.7 crore in the year-ago period.
 
“This has truly been a dream quarter for JFL. Domino’s delivered a robust like-for-like growth across all geographies, while Popeyes achieved double-digit same-store sales growth. Domino’s India became the first QSR brand to reach 500 cities and JFL further expanded its PAT margin,” Sameer Khetarpal, chief executive officer and managing director, Jubilant FoodWorks, stated in an earnings release.
 
“Additionally, Domino’s India launched an app monetisation platform, partnering with leading national brands and opening up new revenue streams for the company,” he added.
 
How did Domino’s India perform in the September quarter?
 
Domino’s India witnessed revenue growth of 15.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), led by strong order growth of 15 per cent. The brand recorded a like-for-like (LFL) growth of 9.1 per cent, driven by delivery LFL growth of 16.5 per cent.
 
The company opened 81 new Domino’s stores in the country during the quarter, taking its network to 2,450 stores across 500 cities.
 
What drove delivery growth and channel performance?
 
First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

