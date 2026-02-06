Just ₹3.5 crore allocated to promote India as tourist destination in FY27

“At a time when India is positioning itself as a global destination and aiming to scale up inbound tourism, such steep cuts in promotional budgets send the wrong signal. We strongly urge the government to reconsider and restore adequate funding for overseas promotion to support growth, jobs and foreign exchange inflows,” Ravi Gosain, president, Indian Association of Tour Operators, told Business Standard.

Inbound tourism contributed over ₹2.8 trillion in 2024 and around ₹1.8 trillion for the nine months ended September 2025. The sector supports over 40 million jobs in India, directly and indirectly, Gosain added.

Rajiv Mehra, General Secretary of Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality, said industry was ‘very disappointed’ with the development, especially since it has been demanding for a higher budget for overseas promotions and marketing and a revamp of the Incredible India campaign. This would, in turn, help push up the number of foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) which are critical for the Indian tourism sector since they lead to valuable foreign exchange earnings.