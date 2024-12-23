Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Karnataka govt approves 9 industrial projects worth Rs 9,823 crore

Karnataka govt approves 9 industrial projects worth Rs 9,823 crore

Urging investors acquiring KIADB (Karanataka Industrial Area Development Board) plots to operationalise their units within the prescribed timelines, he cautioned that penalties would be imposed

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
The projects were approved at the 64th meeting of the State High Level Clearance Committee, headed by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 8:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Karanataka government on Monday approved nine industrial projects with a total investment of Rs 9,823.31 crore, which are expected to create approximately 5,605 jobs.

The projects were approved at the 64th meeting of the State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

While three of these are new investment proposals, the remaining six involve expansions or amendments to existing plans.

According to an official statement, the approved new projects include DN Solutions India Private Limited's Rs 998 crore investment at the ITIR, Devanahalli, expected to create 467 jobs; Silectric Semiconductor Manufacturing Private Limited's Rs 3,425.60 crore project at Kochanahalli, Mysuru, aimed at generating 460 jobs; and Sansera Engineering Limited's Rs 2,150 crore project at Harohalli, which is estimated to create 3,500 jobs.

The six expansion or amended projects with total investments worth Rs 3249. 71 crore is expected to create 1178 jobs.

"During the meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the first semiconductor project in the state would be established at the Kochanahalli Electronics Manufacturing Cluster near Mysuru," it stated.

Also Read

Abusing power as CM: K'taka BJP chief Vijayendra hits back at Siddaramaiah

Karnataka inks agreement with New Jersey to boost tech, innovation ties

Over 3,000 maternal deaths in Karnataka over five years: CM's office

K'taka minister Patil discusses investment prospects with German companies

Fairfax India to get addl 10% stake in Bengaluru airport operator BIAL

Urging investors acquiring KIADB (Karanataka Industrial Area Development Board) plots to operationalise their units within the prescribed timelines, he cautioned that penalties would be imposed on those failing to comply with the guidelines.

Siddaramaiah further added that the government is exploring the possibility of profit-sharing between sugar mills and farmers and  instructed officials to examine similar practices in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UFO Moviez sells its entire stake in associate company Mukta V N Films

UP's Kanpur, 'Manchester of the East', pivots to military ware hub

Adani Defence acquires 86% shareholding in MRO firm Air Works at Rs 400 cr

ICAI expects to finalise int'l networking guidelines for CA firms this FY

ICAI disciplinary committee looking into edtech major Byju's matter

Topics :Karnataka governmentIndian industryhighway development programmejob creationSiddaramaiahIndian National CongressReal estate developers

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story