Inclined to stay bike taxi ban: K'taka HC seeks clarity on gig workers law

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday said it was inclined to stay the ban on bike taxi services in the state if the government’s legislation does not suitably cover such operations, Bar and Bench reported.

A Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi made the observation while hearing pleas by Uber, Rapido, Ani Technologies (Ola Cabs), and the Bike Taxi Welfare Association against a ruling that barred bike taxis without state guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

During Thursday's hearing, Karnataka's Advocate General (AG) Shashi Kiran Shetty submitted in the court that the state has enacted a legislation for the protection of gig workers. The law, the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2025, was notified by the government on September 12.

ALSO READ: Ola, Uber, Rapido get provisional licences for bike taxi services in Mumbai According to the law, "ride sharing" services have been included under the schedule defining the services provided by aggregators or platforms. However, upon listening to this submission, the court remarked, "We are inclined to pass a full-fledged stay at this stage. One month we have given for the government to come up with some policy for riders and nothing was done. You came up with it (a policy) for gig workers". Responding to this, AG Shetty clarified that the legislation includes two-wheelers. The state added that bike taxi platforms were operating despite the court-imposed ban. The court, however, urged the government not to take coercive action against individual riders.