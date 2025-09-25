Home / Industry / News / Inclined to stay bike taxi ban: K'taka HC seeks clarity on gig workers law

Inclined to stay bike taxi ban: K'taka HC seeks clarity on gig workers law

The Karnataka High Court questioned whether the state's new gig workers law applies to bike taxis and adjourned the matter to October 15, asking the government to avoid coercive steps against riders

bike taxi services, Ola bike taxi
Earlier this year, a single-judge bench held that bike taxi services could not operate until the state issued guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act and related rules, and that the government could not be compelled to process licence applications.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Karnataka High Court on Thursday said it was inclined to stay the ban on bike taxi services in the state if the government’s legislation does not suitably cover such operations, Bar and Bench reported.
 
A Bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi made the observation while hearing pleas by Uber, Rapido, Ani Technologies (Ola Cabs), and the Bike Taxi Welfare Association against a ruling that barred bike taxis without state guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
 
During Thursday's hearing, Karnataka's Advocate General (AG) Shashi Kiran Shetty submitted in the court that the state has enacted a legislation for the protection of gig workers. The law, the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2025, was notified by the government on September 12.
 
According to the law, "ride sharing" services have been included under the schedule defining the services provided by aggregators or platforms. 
 
However, upon listening to this submission, the court remarked, "We are inclined to pass a full-fledged stay at this stage. One month we have given for the government to come up with some policy for riders and nothing was done. You came up with it (a policy) for gig workers".
 
Responding to this, AG Shetty clarified that the legislation includes two-wheelers. The state added that bike taxi platforms were operating despite the court-imposed ban. The court, however, urged the government not to take coercive action against individual riders.
 
The court adjourned the hearing to October 15.

What is the case about?

Earlier this year, a single-judge bench held that bike taxi services could not operate until the state issued guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicles Act and related rules, and that the government could not be compelled to process licence applications.
 
Last month, however, the high court criticised the state’s blanket ban on bike taxis, calling its arguments “thin” and “legally untenable". Chief Justice Bakhru said that a mere lack of regulation cannot be the basis for a blanket ban that deprives thousands of their right to work under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Agoda sees 67% rise in int'l travel interest to India for Diwali 2025

Housing sales in top 7 cities fall 9% to 97,080 units in Q3 2025: Report

Office space leasing to fall 1% in July-Sept across top 7 cities: Report

Singapore, Indian shipyards sign MoU to strengthen offshore cooperation

Kohli retains pole position in brand valuation list with $231 mn in 2024

Topics :Bike TaxiUber bike taxisKarnatakaHigh Courtgig economyBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story