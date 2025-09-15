Monday, September 15, 2025 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ola, Uber, Rapido get provisional licences for bike taxi services in Mumbai

Ola, Uber, Rapido get provisional licences for bike taxi services in Mumbai

The STA rejected Smart-Ride's application for failing to meet the necessary terms and conditions for operating a bike taxi service

bike taxi

The STA, chaired by state Transport Secretary Sanjay Sethi, approved the fares in a meeting held on August 18, and they will be applicable across the state, an official from a regional transport office (RTO) said. Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The State Transport Authority (STA) in Maharashtra has granted approval for provisional licences to the parent firms of app-based taxi aggregators Ola, Uber, and Rapido for bike taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and fixed a minimum fare of Rs 15 for 1.5 kms, officials have said.

As per the minutes of an STA meeting, the approval has been granted on the condition that these companies apply for permanent licences within a month, fulfilling all terms and conditions prescribed in the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules 2025.

ANI Technologies Private Limited, Uber India Systems Private Limited, and Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, the parent companies of Ola, Uber, and Rapido, respectively, have been given approval.

 

In the last two months, the transport department received four applications to launch bike taxi services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). But it approved provisional licences for only three companies.

The STA rejected Smart-Ride's application for failing to meet the necessary terms and conditions for operating a bike taxi service.

Also Read

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric files PLI claim of Rs 400 crore, boosting financial prospects

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric auditor flags 'material weakness' in inventory controls

bike taxi services, Ola bike taxi

Bike taxi row: Uber, Ola halt in Karnataka, Rapido continues service

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Ola's AI venture Krutrim lays off over 100, axes Kruti's linguistics team

cab service, taxi, ola, uber

Operators of app-based cabs suspend strike in Mumbai for three days

The state government implemented the new Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules 2025 through a government resolution (GR).

The STA has also approved a minimum fare for bike taxis at Rs 15 for 1.5 kms, officials said on Monday.

Passengers will have to pay Rs 10.27 per km for the service, they said.

The STA, chaired by state Transport Secretary Sanjay Sethi, approved the fares in a meeting held on August 18, and they will be applicable across the state, an official from a regional transport office (RTO) said.

The transport authority has fixed the fare for bike taxis using the formula devised by the Khatua panel, which has been in use to derive rates for autorickshaws and taxis, the official added.

The authority has also decided to review bike taxi fares after one year, it was stated.

In January 2023, the government issued a GR prohibiting the use of private or non-transport category two-wheelers for app-based services.

However, despite the ban, some companies continued to provide app-based bike taxi services in Mumbai and other parts of the state using private two-wheelers.

The transport department has filed FIRs against some of these bike-taxi aggregators, who were operating illegally and charging dynamic fares.

Fares for bike taxis are significantly lower than the minimum fares of black-and-yellow taxis and autorickshaws in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Passengers pay a minimum fare of Rs 31 for black-and-yellow taxis and Rs 26 for autorickshaws.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Wipro

Wipro partners CrowdStrike to launch AI-based CyberShield to boost security

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T bags ₹2,500-5,000 cr deal for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor

Totalenergies

TotalEnergies launches final phase of $27 bn Iraq energy project

N Chandrasekaran

India at inflection point with huge AI opportunity: Tata Sons Chairman

Nayara

Sanctions-hit Nayara Energy seeks govt help for refinery repair gear

Topics : Ola Uber transport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon