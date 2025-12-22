Home / Industry / News / Delhi HC keeps Powergrid tender ban on KEC in abeyance, allows bids

Delhi HC keeps Powergrid tender ban on KEC in abeyance, allows bids

Delhi High Court has kept Powergrid's nine-month tender ban on KEC International in abeyance and allowed it to bid for ongoing projects, pending a fresh order by PGCIL

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
KEC International has said the Delhi High Court has allowed the company to participate in the ongoing bids of various projects, including that of Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).
 
Why did Powergrid bar KEC from participating in its tenders? 
PGCIL had prohibited the company from participating in its tenders for a period of nine months through an order issued on November 10, 2025. KEC had contested the action.
 
What did the Delhi High Court say in its December 17 order? 
The company said in a regulatory filing that after hearing its petition, the High Court of Delhi, through its December 17 order, “has kept the said PGCIL order in abeyance, pending passing of fresh/supplementary order, expressly dealing with all contentions raised by the company in its reply to Show Cause Notice of PGCIL.”
 
What interim relief has the court granted KEC on ongoing bids? 
The High Court has further allowed the company to continue to participate in ongoing bids, including that of PGCIL, till PGCIL completes the aforesaid action, KEC International said.
 
How significant is Powergrid in KEC’s FY26 order intake so far? 
KEC had said in November it had an order intake of ₹17,066 crore year-to-date (YTD) in FY26, a year-on-year growth of 17 per cent. The share of PGCIL in this year’s order intake is 4 per cent, compared with 27 per cent in the previous year’s order intake.
 

KEC InternationalDelhi High CourtPowerGrid

Dec 22 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

