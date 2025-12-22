Delhi HC keeps Powergrid tender ban on KEC in abeyance, allows bids

KEC International has said the Delhi High Court has allowed the company to participate in the ongoing bids of various projects, including that of Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

Why did Powergrid bar KEC from participating in its tenders?

PGCIL had prohibited the company from participating in its tenders for a period of nine months through an order issued on November 10, 2025. KEC had contested the action.

What did the Delhi High Court say in its December 17 order?

The company said in a regulatory filing that after hearing its petition, the High Court of Delhi, through its December 17 order, “has kept the said PGCIL order in abeyance, pending passing of fresh/supplementary order, expressly dealing with all contentions raised by the company in its reply to Show Cause Notice of PGCIL.”