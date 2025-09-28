Home / Industry / News / Kerala launches quality mark with coconut oil to boost global presence

In an effort to provide a new mark of quality for unique products from Kerala, the state government has launched its ambitious ‘Kerala Brand’ initiative. The aim is to market these products in the global market with this certification. The first product to receive the quality mark is coconut oil.
 
Products such as coffee, tea, honey, ghee, bottled water, plywood, footwear, PVC pipes, surgical rubber gloves and cattle feed are also shortlisted for the next phase.
 
Industries Minister P Rajeeve hailed the project as a major milestone in the state’s industrial policy. “Our goal is to provide Kerala’s products with a global mark of quality and reliability. This initiative will open up significant opportunities for our manufacturers in national and international markets,” he said. The government has already conducted a comprehensive survey of over 1,100 manufacturing units to identify players eligible for certification.
 
What is ‘Kerala Brand’?
 
At its core, ‘Kerala Brand’ is a strategic branding exercise designed to give products and services originating from Kerala a distinctive, global quality mark. The aim is to create a unified identity—a “Made in Kerala” stamp—that assures consumers worldwide of a product’s high standards.
 
The initiative seeks to enhance the global market potential of Kerala’s industries and empower local entrepreneurs. The brand will be more than just a quality seal.
 
It is designed to reflect the state’s core values, including local sourcing of raw materials, prioritising indigenous products and supporting local farmers and suppliers. It will also cover products fully manufactured within the state, fostering local employment and production capacity.
 
The certification also symbolises adherence to rules such as prevention of child labour, ethical manufacturing and non-discriminatory workplaces. While ensuring the welfare and health of workers, it also promotes sustainable development that protects nature and encourages the use of modern technology to guarantee efficiency and quality.
 
Obtaining the ‘Kerala Brand’ certification is a systematic and rigorous process. It involves a combination of general criteria applicable to all industries and specific standards tailored for individual sectors. A comprehensive checklist ensures adherence to the brand’s core values of quality, ethics and responsible practices.
 
An application is first reviewed by a taluk-level selection committee based on criteria approved by a high-level, state-level inter-disciplinary committee chaired by the Principal Secretary of the Department of Industries. Applicants must submit a self-declaration confirming their adherence to the brand’s principles, which the committee representatives verify through on-site inspections.
 
The First Step: The Coconut Oil Sector
 
In its initial phase, the ‘Kerala Brand’ is focusing on the coconut oil industry. Only units that use coconuts or copra sourced entirely from Kerala and manufacture the oil within the state are eligible. In addition, these units must already hold certifications such as AGMARK, BIS 542 or ISO 22000, and have a UDYAM registration.
 
This careful, phased approach ensures that the brand’s high standards are established and maintained from the very beginning.

