Third-party pharma manufacturing may rise amid US tariff uncertainty

Uncertainty around US tariff policies is likely to push more third-party manufacturing and geographical diversification by Indian pharma companies, analysts and industry insiders said.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced a 100 per cent tariff on imports of branded and patented drugs into the country. Pharma firms that have already begun construction of plants in the US may be exempt.

Among Indian companies, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has significant US exposure. Of the reported $1.22 billion global sales from patented products in FY25, the US accounted for about $1.1 billion — roughly 17 per cent of total revenue.

Sun Pharma in focus HSBC Global Investment Research noted that Sun Pharma’s patented products are largely manufactured by global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) partners. For Ilumya — its largest patented drug, contributing 56 per cent of total patented sales in FY25 — the drug substance is made in South Korea and the finished dose in Europe. Analysts said that while the tariff move is broadly negative for Sun, the impact will depend on factors such as supply chain spread, intellectual property (IP) location, and CDMO arrangements. “In the worst case, Sun would have to shift manufacturing to CDMO partners with US plants or transfer products to its three facilities in the US. It could also announce new capex or acquire a plant in the US, with over $3 billion cash available as of June 2025,” HSBC analysts said.

Industry-wide implications A CEO of a drug exporter to the US said his firm has already explored fill-finish work at American CDMOs. “So far, generics have remained unaffected, but the sword hangs. We’ve opened talks with US CDMOs and can shift some manufacturing if needed. However, the cost arbitrage would vanish — it’s a tough call for both us and the US administration,” he said. A BCG-IPSO whitepaper highlighted India’s advantages: CDMOs enjoy 70–80 per cent workforce cost benefits and 85 per cent lower infrastructure costs compared to the West, underscoring the long-term competitiveness of Indian manufacturing. Onshore presence and expansion

Several Indian pharma companies — including Biocon, Aurobindo, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Glenmark, Lupin and Sun Pharma — already operate US facilities. CRDMOs such as Piramal Pharma, Syngene and Sai Lifesciences also have a presence. Piramal Pharma has begun expanding its sterile injectable facility in Lexington, US. “This will support our antibody drug conjugate (ADC) programme over the medium to long term,” the company said in July. ADCs are targeted cancer therapies designed to deliver chemotherapy directly to tumour cells. Nandini Piramal, Chairperson of Piramal Pharma, told Business Standard that demand for fill-finish capacity in the US is rising. “We are adding 24,000 sq ft of manufacturing space and a new laboratory, to be completed by 2027, for high-potent sterile products. Some customers had to move elsewhere due to lack of capacity, so this expansion is crucial,” she said. Piramal Pharma operates 15 CDMO facilities globally, including four in North America, two in the UK and nine in India.

Safeguarding high-value products US Manufacturing sites of Indian cos Company No. Of US Sites Location Sun Pharma 3 New Jersey, Chattanooga, Billerica Alkem 1 California (API plant) Aurobindo Pharma 2 Raleigh, Dayton, Seymour Biocon 1 New Jersey Cipla 3 Fall River, Hauppage, Central Islip DRL 1 Middleburgh (API plant) Glenmark 1 Monroe Lupin 2 Somerset, Coral Springs Piramal Pharma 4 Lexington, Riverview, Sellersville, Bethlehem Sai Life Sciences 1 Boston Syngene 1 Baltimore Industry executives said protecting high-margin, high-value patented products will be the priority for Indian firms. As tariff uncertainty lingers, companies are expected to diversify geographically and lean more on third-party manufacturing.

Source: Companies, Kotak Institutional Equities estimates Note: For ARBP, Dayton and Raleigh will commercialize in 6-9 months. Currently, at Raleigh, only derma line is commercial. Also, the timelines for Seymour (acquisition) remain uncertain