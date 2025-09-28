FHRAI to meet govt over GST demand notices, seeks ITC reinstatement

The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) will meet government officials this week to address tax demand notices issued to hotels over underpayment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for restaurant services.

“We will be meeting government officials to address this issue of retrospective demand notices, which run into crores. This is not a case of tax evasion but GST-related ambiguity, which needs to be addressed by authorities. We want to clarify these matters and arrive at a solution,” Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, newly elected president of FHRAI, told Business Standard.

Input tax credit concerns

Speaking at the association’s 69th Annual General Meeting on Saturday, Jaiswal raised concerns over the removal of input tax credit (ITC) for hotel rooms priced under ₹7,500, where GST rates have been reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.

Although the revision aimed to rationalise tax rates for consumers and improve compliance, Jaiswal said it has increased costs for guests and created structural burdens on hotels, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Almost 90 per cent of hotels operate below the ₹7,500 tariff threshold and are now subject to 5 per cent GST without ITC, he highlighted. Rising cost pressures “The withdrawal of ITC has escalated unrecoverable costs on rentals, utilities, outsourced manpower, and capital expenditure. This deters investments and threatens the growth of domestic tourism,” Jaiswal said, urging the government to reinstate ITC and issue a clarificatory circular to remove compliance ambiguities.