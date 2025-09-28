Home / Industry / News / FHRAI to meet govt over GST demand notices, seeks ITC reinstatement

FHRAI to meet govt over GST demand notices, seeks ITC reinstatement

The hotel body said retrospective GST demand notices and withdrawal of ITC have created cost burdens for hotels, threatening investments and tourism growth

Goods and Services Tax, GST
Almost 90 per cent of hotels operate below the ₹7,500 tariff threshold and are now subject to 5 per cent GST without ITC.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 1:20 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) will meet government officials this week to address tax demand notices issued to hotels over underpayment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for restaurant services.
 
“We will be meeting government officials to address this issue of retrospective demand notices, which run into crores. This is not a case of tax evasion but GST-related ambiguity, which needs to be addressed by authorities. We want to clarify these matters and arrive at a solution,” Surendra Kumar Jaiswal, newly elected president of FHRAI, told Business Standard.
 
Input tax credit concerns 
Speaking at the association’s 69th Annual General Meeting on Saturday, Jaiswal raised concerns over the removal of input tax credit (ITC) for hotel rooms priced under ₹7,500, where GST rates have been reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.
 
Although the revision aimed to rationalise tax rates for consumers and improve compliance, Jaiswal said it has increased costs for guests and created structural burdens on hotels, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.
 
Almost 90 per cent of hotels operate below the ₹7,500 tariff threshold and are now subject to 5 per cent GST without ITC, he highlighted.
 
Rising cost pressures 
“The withdrawal of ITC has escalated unrecoverable costs on rentals, utilities, outsourced manpower, and capital expenditure. This deters investments and threatens the growth of domestic tourism,” Jaiswal said, urging the government to reinstate ITC and issue a clarificatory circular to remove compliance ambiguities.
 
“Our industry is one of the largest generators of employment and a key driver of India’s service economy. Yet, the GST framework without ITC has created inequities that threaten our competitiveness,” he added.
 
Call for industry status 
FHRAI also reiterated its long-standing demand for industry status for the hospitality sector.
 
“We are not seeking concessions but fairness, clarity and parity. By restoring ITC, addressing copyright ambiguities, and granting Infrastructure and Industry Status, the government can empower hospitality to support the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and secure India’s rightful place as a global tourism hub,” Jaiswal said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bengaluru to see 21% growth in housing sales in July-Sept: PropEquity

India joins elite group of nations manufacturing telecom equipment: Scindia

India to get Novo Nordisk's Ozempic soon as demand for obesity drugs surges

Indian tech ecosystem gets $7.7 bn in funding, down 23% from 2024

Final faceoff: India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash sends ad rates soaring

Topics :GST RevamphotelsIndian Hotels

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story