Kerala govt sets up 12th Pay Revision Commission for state employees

The Kerala government on Monday set up the 12th Pay Revision Commission to study the revision of salaries of state government employees.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said former Chief Secretary V P Joy has been appointed as the chairman of the commission.

The other members are advocate M Rajagopalan Nair and retired Additional Secretary Sreelatha Sukumaran.

V R Sobha, Additional Secretary in the Finance Department, will serve as the commission's secretary, Balagopal said in a statement here.

The decision follows an announcement made in the state budget to appoint a new pay revision commission for government employees.