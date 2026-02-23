Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Industry / News / Kerala govt sets up 12th Pay Revision Commission for state employees

Kerala govt sets up 12th Pay Revision Commission for state employees

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said former Chief Secretary V P Joy has been appointed as the chairman of the commission

money, salary, income
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 4:23 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Kerala government on Monday set up the 12th Pay Revision Commission to study the revision of salaries of state government employees.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said former Chief Secretary V P Joy has been appointed as the chairman of the commission.

The other members are advocate M Rajagopalan Nair and retired Additional Secretary Sreelatha Sukumaran.

V R Sobha, Additional Secretary in the Finance Department, will serve as the commission's secretary, Balagopal said in a statement here. 

ALSO READ: EPFO brings back higher pension: Is your retirement payout about to jump?

The decision follows an announcement made in the state budget to appoint a new pay revision commission for government employees.

Balagopal said the commission has been asked to submit its report within three months.

He added that the government will ensure the process is completed on time.

A separate government order outlining the terms of reference of the commission will be issued soon, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Increasing use of AI, data analytics strengthening power sector: CAG Murthy

CDSCO eases NOC norms to speed up clinical research and pharma exports

Bharat Taxi will not let drivers earn below base rate: Amit Shah

Amazon opens 12-storey office in Bengaluru, company's 2nd largest in Asia

CDSCO tightens quality net with audits, scientific cadre overhaul

Topics :KeralaKerala govtPensions

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story