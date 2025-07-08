Home / Industry / News / KVN Properties, Assetz Group join hands for ₹1,000 crore Bengaluru project

KVN Properties, Assetz Group join hands for ₹1,000 crore Bengaluru project

KVN Properties has signed a Development Management Agreement with Assetz Group to develop a premium residential project spanning 1 million square feet in North Bengaluru, with a GDV of ₹1,000 crore

real estate
KVN caters to Bengaluru while actively exploring expansion into Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. (Representative image)
Aneeka Chatterjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
KVN Properties, an institutionally backed real estate investment platform led by former Prestige Group CEO Venkat K Narayana, has entered into a strategic Development Management Agreement (DMA) with Assetz Group to develop a premium residential project in North Bengaluru. The collaboration will span approximately 1 million square feet, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹1,000 crore, according to a statement.
 
Further, KVN said the agreement boosts its total tied-up residential development for FY 2025–26 to approximately 4.4 million square feet, building on its May 2025 joint development announcement of 3.4 million square feet with Puravankara Group. The partnership with Assetz Group further strengthens KVN’s strategic roadmap towards developing 10 million square feet of residential real estate within the current fiscal year.
 
"This is a high-conviction investment backed entirely by KVN Properties where we are not only aggregating land but building a portfolio of end-to-end residential developments that combine intelligent planning, financial discipline, and customer-centricity. As we scale to 10 million square feet this fiscal, our goal remains clear: create exceptional living spaces in high-growth corridors with the right partners and a disciplined investment approach," said Venkat K Narayana, Promoter, KVN Properties. 
 
The Bengaluru-based KVN noted that the project is planned as a single-phase development spanning 3–4 years, commencing after securing all necessary approvals, including RERA registration. The Development Management Agreement outlines detailed specifications for unit types, sizes, and amenity planning, ensuring the final offering aligns with evolving buyer preferences while preserving brand identity and differentiation.
 
"North Bengaluru is a high-growth corridor with a discerning buyer base. This partnership allows us to co-create a landmark project that reflects KVN's commitment to community-focused development and our passion for design-driven living. The 5.6-acre parcel in North Bengaluru aligns well with our strategy to deliver quality residential apartment development in high-growth markets backed by strong economic drivers," added Sunil Pareek, Executive Director, Assetz.
 
KVN caters to Bengaluru while actively exploring expansion into Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The company’s expansion occurs against the backdrop of a buoyant Bengaluru residential market, which posted 14 per cent year-on-year price growth in H1 2025, the highest in India alongside NCR.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Anti-obesity drug war heats up as Wegovy and Mounjaro boost sales

Modi govt plans to invest ₹5,000 cr to develop Northeast waterways: Sonowal

HC-ordered expert panel for weight loss drug may be set up by mid-July

Premium

Streaming platforms tap micro dramas, creator-led content to lure audiences

Premium

IIT Madras to launch Rs 200 crore VC Fund, target next-gen unicorns

Topics :Real Estate Real estate firmsReal estate stocks

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story