Home / Industry / News / L&T and DRDO sign contract to make AIP modules for Indian Navy submarines

L&T and DRDO sign contract to make AIP modules for Indian Navy submarines

Larsen & Toubro said the energy modules will be integrated into the AIP plug that will be retrofitted into the Kalvari submarine

BS Web Team New Delhi
L&T and DRDO sign contract to make AIP modules for Indian Navy submarines

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 3:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday signed a contract for the realisation of two air-independent propulsion (AIP) modules for the Kalvari class of submarines of the Indian Navy. The manufacturing and trials of the energy modules will be done in L&T’s A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex at Surat, the firm stated.
The energy modules constitute the core of the fuel cell-based AIP system, which has been indigenously developed by the Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) of the DRDO.

The company said the energy modules will be integrated into the AIP plug that will be retrofitted into the Kalvari submarine. The project could lead to further orders for AIP Systems for the remaining five Kalvari Class submarines in the coming years. “Possible export opportunities to other countries that operate Scorpene class submarines” could open up, the company added.
L&T has been the recipient of the Transfer of Technology (ToT) for the DRDO-developed AIP System.

“We are proud to be the longest-serving development partner to DRDO across programs in multiple domains. L&T is privileged to be associated with accomplishing the dream of realising an indigenous AIP system and mark India‘s joining a select group of few nations who have developed the requisite technology. Our commitment to nation-building continues to be as strong as ever and establishes yet another milestone in our journey to fulfill India’s aspirations to become Atmanirbhar in critical technologies,” Executive Vice-President and Head of L&T Defence Arun Ramchandani said.
Last year, the Ministry of Defence had signed a contract with L&T Limited for the manufacture of two Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs) for the Indian Navy at a cost of Rs 887 crore.

Also Read

Thyssenkruppe partners MDL for potential Indian Navy submarine order

'Banging sounds' heard by rescuers in search for missing Titan submersible

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

Navy chief to present medals at Naval Investiture Ceremony in Visakhapatnam

PM Modi in US: India, US launch defence acceleration ecosystem Indus-X

Musk eager to bring Starlink to India, but faces resistance from Ambani

Stock of houses costlier than Rs 2.5 crore falls amid high demand: Anarock

Telecom regulator to meet OTT cos on action against phishing, spam calls

New bill could give aircraft leasing firms more power to repossess planes

Topics :DRDOIndian NavyLarsen & Tourbo L&TL&T BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story