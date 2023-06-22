

The energy modules constitute the core of the fuel cell-based AIP system, which has been indigenously developed by the Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) of the DRDO. Construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday signed a contract for the realisation of two air-independent propulsion (AIP) modules for the Kalvari class of submarines of the Indian Navy. The manufacturing and trials of the energy modules will be done in L&T’s A M Naik Heavy Engineering Complex at Surat, the firm stated.



L&T has been the recipient of the Transfer of Technology (ToT) for the DRDO-developed AIP System. The company said the energy modules will be integrated into the AIP plug that will be retrofitted into the Kalvari submarine. The project could lead to further orders for AIP Systems for the remaining five Kalvari Class submarines in the coming years. “Possible export opportunities to other countries that operate Scorpene class submarines” could open up, the company added.