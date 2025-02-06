PVR INOX returns to profitability, banks on strong movie lineup in 2025

PVR INOX, India’s largest cinema exhibitor, returned to profitability in the quarter ending December 2024, driven by the strong box office performance of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, along with Mufasa: The Lion King and Diwali releases like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Singham Again.

“Pushpa 2: The Rule was a major driver for Q3FY25 revenue,” Sanjeev Bijli, executive director, PVR INOX, told Business Standard. “It has made Rs 1,450 crore at the Indian box office, and therefore the contribution of Pushpa 2: The Rule has been the highest for this quarter.”

The Bandreddi Sukumar-directed film contributed Rs 254 crore to PVR INOX’s Hindi box office and about Rs 63 crore to Rs 67 crore in other languages to the company’s overall revenue, as per Saurabh Pant, vice-president, finance and investor relations, PVR INOX.

However, the company stated that despite these successes, Q3FY25's overall momentum was impacted by the rescheduling of key films like Aamir Khan’s Sitare Zameen Par and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, among others.

The multiplex giant reported a rise in consolidated net profit by 180.5 per cent to Rs 35.9 crore on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis in the October-December quarter. It had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 11.8 crore in the July-September quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations rose by 11 per cent to Rs 1,717.3 crore compared with the same quarter last year.

Apart from this, the company also reported its highest quarterly advertising income post-Covid at Rs 148.6 crore in the October-December quarter, along with the highest average ticket price (ATP) of Rs 259. It also recorded its highest quarterly food and beverage spend per head (SPH) of Rs 140.

The company has also reduced its net debt by Rs 434.6 crore to Rs 995.8 crore as of December 2024.

“To achieve this, the management made a decision to cut back on capital expenditure. As a result, we shifted to a new growth model, focusing on expanding through FOCO (franchise-owned, company-operated) and asset-light models,” said Pant.

Currently, the company has signed 31 screens and eight cinemas under a management contract with complete capital expenditure driven by the developer. Under the asset-light model, it has signed 69 screens and 14 cinemas so far, with 40 to 80 per cent of capital expenditure driven by the developer.

Additionally, in the next two months, PVR INOX will shut five more underperforming screens, Bijli noted. The company will also add another 12 food courts, in collaboration with Devyani International, by the end of FY26.

In terms of select movies that can drive PVR INOX’s revenue, Bijli noted Chhaava to be a major driver.

“I think this quarter, Chhaava is going to be a big one, which comes out on February 14, along with Captain America: Brave New World. Then we have The Diplomat with John Abraham and Shankara with Akshay Kumar coming in March. Salman Khan’s Sikandar will be a highly anticipated movie by the end of March,” Bijli added.