Lakshadweep tourism: Island to receive Rs 3,600 cr infrastructure upgrade

The government of India has outlined a comprehensive Rs 3,600 crore infrastructure upgrade plan aimed at transforming the Lakshadweep islands into a premier tourist destination, a government official told the Economic Times. The ambitious initiative will encompass the development of port facilities, peripheral roads, beachfront amenities, and other critical infrastructure projects.

Key highlights of the plan include the development of port facilities at Androth, Kalpeni, and Kadamat islands, along with the construction of beachfront and peripheral roads at strategic locations such as Kadamat Island (East), Agatti Island (East), and Kavaratti Island. These initiatives are part of a larger effort to enhance connectivity and tourism infrastructure across the 36 islands of Lakshadweep, covering 32 square kilometres in total and situated 220-440 km off the Kerala coast in the Arabian Sea.

Tourism funding and Budget 2024

Funding for these projects will be sourced from the Sagarmala scheme, which focuses on port-led development initiatives. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Interim Union Budget 2024, highlighted the importance of investing in port connectivity and tourism infrastructure, particularly on islands like Lakshadweep, to cater to the growing demand for domestic tourism in the country.

In her Interim Budget speech, the finance minister spoke of the growing aspirations of the Indian middle class for travel and exploration. She emphasised the need to encourage local entrepreneurship in tourism, including spiritual tourism, and announced plans to develop iconic tourist centres with global branding and marketing.

To support the development of tourism infrastructure, the government plans to offer long-term interest-free loans to states on a matching basis. This initiative aims to generate employment opportunities and foster economic growth while catering to the rising demand for domestic tourism.

PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit

The mention of Lakshadweep in the budget speech holds significance, especially following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the island on January 4. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the tourism potential of Lakshadweep and its appeal to adventure enthusiasts, showcasing his own experience with activities like snorkelling.



However, the island's prominence also stirred controversy when derogatory remarks were made against Prime Minister Modi by a minister and other leaders in the Maldives after he shared a video of his visit to a pristine beach in Lakshadweep. Subsequently, several Indians and tour operators cancelled their plans to visit the Maldives, leading to a shift in tourism preferences.