Lakshadweep Trip: Top 8 places to visit in Lakshadweep for your vacation

The searches for the keyword 'Lakshadweep' are record high after PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep last week. People are now planning to visit Lakshadweep during their holidays. Lakshadweep, the cluster of islands, is a fascinating place for tourists as it offers clean beaches, resorts, greenery and most importantly peaceful vibes.

Top 8 places to visit in Lakshadweep

Minicoy Island: Go For a Boat Ride

Minicoy Island is one of the most prominent parts of the Lakshadweep Islands. The island is the central hub for all plans to Lakshadweep or its sister islands. This island is also known as Miliku, and it is surrounded by the southwest side of the archipelago, sprinkled with many great attractions. This is a great place for Lakshadweep sightseeing.

Entry fee: No entry fee

Kadmat Island: Relish Delicious Local Food

Another popular place to visit Lakshadweep is Kadmat Island. This coral island has a very attractive, vibrant marine life. The rich marine life of Kadmat attracts tourists, and the primary source of income in the region is fishing. This is mostly popular for snorkelling and deep-sea diving.

Entry fee: No entry fee

Kavaratti Island: Witness Mesmerising Sunsets

The white sand and sunsets make the Island one of the most beautiful places to see in the Lakshadweep. The island has a great amount of greenery and plantations. It is an ideal gateway for nature lovers. Every year, the city attracts over a hundred of foreign tourists sitting back and enjoying the scenery.

Entry fee: No entry free

Marine Museum

The Marine Museum in Lakshadweep is one of the best places to witness the richness of marine life and artefacts. The museum is based with an aim to educate the masses about aquatic life's importance and will demonstrate the species of fish. The skeleton of the shark in the museum is the most adored installation. So if you are planning to go to Lakshadweep, the Marine Museum should be on your list.

Entry fee: INR 15

Pitti Bird Sanctuary: Spot Some Birds

Another attractive spot in Lakshadweep is Pitti Bird Sanctuary. The bird sanctuary is located on Pitty Island, which is a small and secluded island and is basically used to be clean and beautiful. This is a very good place to walk by the beach and spend quality time. Please ensure you make all the bookings before going there as limited accommodation options.

Entry fee: No entry fee

Bangaram Atoll: The Paradise-Like Island

The Bangram is often known as paradise. The island is considered one of the best places to visit in the Lakshadweep, as it is filled with activities for nature lovers and adventure fanatics. The clean blue waters give a sense of liberation. The island is a popular place among travellers and the only island where sales and consumption of alcohol are permitted.

Entry fee: No entry fee

Amini Beach: For Scuba Diving And More

Amini Beach is an incredible place for serene tourist places in Lakshadweep. The island is located on Amini Island, this beach is popular as it is covered with coral sandstone. You can try adventurous activities like scuba diving, reef walking, and kayaking. Amini Beach is a perfect place for relaxing and spending a day while basking in the sun and sipping cocktails.

Entry fee: No entry fee

Kiltan Island: The Colonial Spot

Most travelled from the seaport of Mangalore, this island is known for its spots like colonial prominence. The city was a point on the trade route between the Persian Gulf and Ceylon. This place is located 52 kilometres away from the main island of Amini. The island is home to many stunning reefs and lagoons in the region.

Entry fee: No entry fee