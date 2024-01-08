Lakshadweep Trip: Here's a complete guide for first-timers to the Island

After a derogatory remark from Maldivian ministers against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, X, formerly known as Twitter, is filled with “boycott Maldives” tweets. Celebrities are encouraging people to visit the nation’s own island, Lakshadweep, for vacations rather than visiting other countries.

So, if you are also preparing to visit Lakshadweep, here's your guide before starting your unforgettable journey.

Lakshadweep is India's one of the eight Union Territories, which became part of India in 1956. It has a total of 36 islands, 12 atolls, and 3 reefs. Out of 36 islands, only 10 are inhabited. The most popular islands among them are Minicoy Island, Kadmat Islands, Bangaram Island, Kalpeni Islands, and Thinnakara Island.

How to reach Lakshadweep?

The first question that comes to the mind of first-time visitors is how to reach Lakshadweep. You can reach Lakshadweep from Kochi. There are two modes to travel to Lakshadweep, i.e., flights or ships. Air India operates flights six days a week.

Indian Airlines operates flights from Kochi to Agatti Island Airport. The airstrip is available on Agatti Island only. The flight from Kochi to Agatti takes around 1 hour and 30 minutes. As per makemytrip, the fair price from Kochi (Cochin) to Lakshadweep is around Rs 5500.

Helicopter services are also available from Agatti to Kavaratti during the monsoon season as per availability of helicopters.

How to get access to Lakshadweep?

Lakshadweep is restricted and not open to all. To visit Lakshadweep you need a permit issued by the Lakshadweep administration, which is based in Kochi. After getting the permit, first, you need to download the clearance certificate and then get it cleared by a local police station. You need to attach your identification documents and then three passport-size photos.

After getting the clearance certificate, you need to download the entry permit, or you can get it done in person from the Lakshadweep administration office, based in Willingdon Island, Kochi.

Once you reach Lakshadweep, you are required to submit an entry permit to the station house officer.

If you are planning to fly to Lakshadweep, pack light, as they have limited capacity.

Sail to Lakshadweep

In case you want to travel to Lakshadweep, there are seven ships to Lakshadweep from Kochi, namely, MV Kavaratti, MV Lagoon, MV Amindivi, MV Corals, MV Minicoy, MV Lakshadweep Sea, and MV Arabian Sea.

The passage from ships takes around 14 to 18 hours depending on the island chosen for the journey. There are different classes available for accommodation inside the ships like A/C First Class with two berth cabins, A/C Second Class with four berth cabins and push back/Bunk Class with A/C seating. A doctor is always available on call on board.

The fare to travel to Lakshadweep from Kochi can vary from Rs 2200 to Rs 7000, depending on your berth.