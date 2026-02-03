Leather industry looks at boom year with US, EU trade deals in bag

“With the US accounting for about 20 per cent of our exports, the tariff cuts make India more competitive than peers such as Vietnam, China, Bangladesh and Indonesia. As a result, we expect more American buyers to shift sourcing to India,” Kulkarni said.
Vietnam, a major rival in electronics, garments and footwear, faces a 20 per cent tariff, while Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand are all at 19 per cent. Globally, India’s tariff positioning also compares favourably against several large exporters: Brazil faces 50 per cent; Myanmar and Laos, 40 per cent; South Africa, 30 per cent; and Mexico, 25 per cent. Even developed economies such as Canada face tariffs of 35 per cent.