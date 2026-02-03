Budget 2026 backs decarbonisation, clean energy supply chains

The first tranche of the scheme, approved in March 2024, had a total outlay of Rs 9,400 crore, including Rs 3,760 crore of budgetary support to enable the installation of 13,220 megawatt hour (MWh) of BESS capacity, with central assistance capped at up to 30 per cent of capital cost or Rs 27 lakh per MWh, whichever was lower. The second tranche was launched in June 2025 to support an additional 30 GWh of BESS capacity with Rs 5,400 crore of financial support, which is expected to accelerate BESS deployment, particularly for stationary storage, and reinforce the trend of new power tenders being designed with storage components.