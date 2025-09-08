Lenders to vote on Vedanta, Adani bids for bankrupt Jaiprakash Associates

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Jaiprakash Associates is expected to vote on the revised resolution plans of the bidders in the coming days after Vedanta Ltd emerged as the highest bidder for the bankrupt company in an auction conducted on Friday.

Vedanta has offered Rs 17,000 crore (about $2 billion) for JAL’s portfolio, which includes 4,000 acres of land in the Delhi-NCR region, a stake in a 2,200 megawatt power plant, a 10 million tonne cement facility, a urea plant, five hotels and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) operations. While Vedanta has offered a net present value of Rs 12,505 crore to the lenders, Adani has offered Rs 12,005 crore.

The other bidders in the fray are Adani Group, Dalmia Group, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) and PNC Infratech. Among them, Adani and Dalmia have already received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), while the proposals by Jindal Power and PNC Infratech are under review. Vedanta has yet to seek CCI clearance. If Vedanta wins creditor approval, it would pay around Rs 4,000 crore upfront in cash after a court nod, which could take 8–10 months, with the balance due over five years, according to a report by Nuvama. The bid is unconditional, meaning Vedanta would also inherit pending disputes, including litigation over unpaid dues with the Yamuna Expressway authority.