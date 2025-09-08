UPI gaming spends fall 23% in August after ban on real money games

Gaming spends through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions contracted in August after the enactment of the Online Gaming Act last month.

The volume of gaming spends declined nearly 23 per cent to 270.7 million payments in August from 351.24 million transactions in July.

The value of spends recorded by gaming firms on UPI fell 26 per cent to Rs 7,441.14 crore in August, compared with Rs 10,076.56 crore in the previous month.

The decline followed a blanket ban on all forms of real money games, including rummy, poker, ludo and fantasy sports.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, was passed on August 21.