Home / Industry / News / UPI gaming spends fall 23% in August after ban on real money games

UPI gaming spends fall 23% in August after ban on real money games

UPI gaming spends fell sharply in August with volumes down 23% and value down 26% after the Online Gaming Act banned real money games such as rummy, poker and fantasy sports

Unified Payments Interface, UPI
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, was passed on August 21
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 5:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gaming spends through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions contracted in August after the enactment of the Online Gaming Act last month.
 
The volume of gaming spends declined nearly 23 per cent to 270.7 million payments in August from 351.24 million transactions in July.
 
The value of spends recorded by gaming firms on UPI fell 26 per cent to Rs 7,441.14 crore in August, compared with Rs 10,076.56 crore in the previous month.
 
The decline followed a blanket ban on all forms of real money games, including rummy, poker, ludo and fantasy sports.
 
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, was passed on August 21.
 
In the past six months, gaming spends had peaked in April, clocking 505.37 million transactions with a total value of Rs 10,530.66 crore. April and May were high-intensity months for gaming companies due to the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket season.
 
The average monthly value of transactions between March and July stood at Rs 10,439 crore.
 
Meanwhile, groceries and supermarkets continued to dominate UPI spends, recording over 3.12 billion payments valued at Rs 68,115.89 crore in August.
 
From a value perspective, debt collection agencies topped the charts, recording Rs 77,000 crore through a total of 151.49 million UPI transactions in the same month.  Gaming spends on UPI 
  Volume (in million) % change (volume) Value (In Rs crore) % change (value)
August 270.70 -22.93 7,441.14 -26.15
July 351.24 5.50 10,076.56 3.35
June 332.94 -20.88 9,749.96 -8.32
May 420.82 -16.73 10,634.88 0.99
April 505.37 18.65 10,530.66 -6.00
March 425.95 29.40 11,202.93 14.09
  Source: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Consumers to see reduced prices of FMCG products by next month: Godrej MD

12% safeguard duty on steel products sufficient for now: Naveen Jindal

Must ensure that GST benefits are passed to consumers, says Piyush Goyal

Russia's spot crude oil supply normal, says Indian Oil's Anuj Jain

Premium

IVF chains in India turn to AI to cut costs and boost success rates

Topics :UPIgaming industrybettingonline gaming

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story