Russia's spot crude oil supply normal, says Indian Oil's Anuj Jain

The spot supply of Russian oil has not changed from earlier, with barrels trading at a discount of $2-$3 per barrel to Dubai for delivery at Indian ports, said Anuj Jain, head of finance at Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner.

As Europe and the U.S. have shunned Russian oil over Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, India has taken advantage of discounts on Russian output to become the largest buyer of Russian seaborne crude.

Washington has pressured India to stop buying Russian oil, imposing hefty tariffs on Indian exports to the U.S. as punishment, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has said it will continue buying Moscow's crude as it is economical.