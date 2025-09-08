Must ensure that GST benefits are passed to consumers, says Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said it must be ensured that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction reaches consumers, which in turn will strengthen the industry and trade.

"New job opportunities will increase. People will spend more. We must ensure that the benefits of GST rate cuts reach consumers,” he added.

Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced major GST reforms, cutting four slabs to a simplified two-tier structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, alongside a flat 40 per cent rate on ‘sin goods’.

Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of EEPC India, Goyal called the GST rationalisation very extensive. "With simplification and rate cuts, the country's economy will move forward even more," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.