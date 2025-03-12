Lilavati Hospital trust files complaint with ED over Rs 1,200 cr scam

The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMM), which operates Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, has lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against its former trustees, alleging financial embezzlement exceeding Rs 1,200 crore. This is the third First Information Report (FIR) against the accused, who are alleged to have siphoned trust funds through fraudulent investments, kickbacks, and illegal offshore transactions.

Following a prolonged legal battle, the current trustees assumed control of the trust, after which a forensic audit was conducted by Chetan Dalal Investigation and Management Services (CDIMS) and ADB & Associates. The audit reportedly uncovered “large-scale irregularities, manipulation, and siphoning of funds” by the previous administration.

The forensic audit found multiple financial irregularities, including:

Illegal investments worth Rs 11.52 crore in companies such as Mayfair Realtors and Vesta India, allegedly made without proper accounting

Fraudulent legal fee payments of Rs 44 crore, misrepresented as legitimate expenses

Procurement-related financial mismanagement exceeding Rs 1,200 crore, involving alleged kickbacks and illicit dealings with third-party distributors

An ongoing investigation in Gujarat into the theft of valuables from Lilavati Hospital’s Gujarat facility

A Rs 500 crore tax claim filed by the Income Tax Department in the High Court, challenging disallowed expenses by the former trustees

Based on these findings, multiple FIRs have been registered at Bandra Police Station and later transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The accused named in the FIRs include Chetan P. Mehta, Rekha H. Sheth, Ayushaman C. Mehta, Niket V. Mehta, Sushila V. Mehta, Rashmi K. Mehta, Bhavin R. Mehta, and Nimesh Sheth.

Given the scale of the alleged fraud, which qualifies as a predicate offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), LKMM has urged the ED to take swift action.

The alleged financial misconduct has reportedly impacted Lilavati Hospital, a multi-specialty institution serving thousands of patients daily. The trust claims the misappropriation has:

Compromised patient care as funds meant for medical facilities were allegedly misused, affecting hospital operations

Drained charitable resources as donations and funds earmarked for healthcare were diverted

Eroded public trust by raising concerns over governance and financial accountability in India’s charitable healthcare sector

Prashant Mehta, permanent resident trustee of LKMM, said: “We are committed to ensuring that every rupee meant for patient care is used solely for that purpose. The financial mismanagement uncovered is a betrayal of public trust and a threat to our hospital’s mission. We urge authorities to take swift action so that justice is served and our institution can continue providing world-class healthcare without financial uncertainty.”