Manipal, IHH in race to acquire Pune's Sahyadri Hospitals for Rs 3,500 cr

In what could be another private equity hospital deal, Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals and Malaysian healthcare giant IHH are in the race to acquire Pune-based Sahyadri Hospitals, a 1,200-bed facility, from Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (OTPP). The deal size could be around Rs 3,500 crore, according to people in the know.

OTPP had engaged bankers to start the proposed sale process some time ago. While no official offers have been floated yet, sources close to the development said that the bidding process is likely to start soon.

“The process will start soon for formal bid submission, which may take a few weeks. Initial enquiries have taken place,” said a source. The value of the hospital is likely to be around 14–15 times its Ebitda, working out to approximately Rs 3,500–3,600 crore, the person quoted above said.

It is learnt that Temasek-backed Manipal Hospitals, which has been expanding its network across the country, and IHH, which owns a majority stake in Fortis Healthcare, are in the race. A Temasek spokesperson said, “Temasek does not comment on behalf of its investee companies.” An email sent to Manipal Hospitals remained unanswered at the time of going to press. Emails sent to IHH and OTPP also did not elicit a response. OTPP owns nearly 100 per cent of Sahyadri Hospitals, which has facilities in Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik, and other locations. It specialises in mother and childcare, apart from oncology. In recent years, the hospital chain has invested close to Rs 750 crore to expand its footprint across Maharashtra. According to its website, Sahyadri has 11 hospitals, 2,000 clinicians, and 4,000 expert staff.

It is a strategic fit for Manipal Hospitals, which has acquired AMRI Hospitals, Medica Synergie in eastern India, as well as the Columbia Asia network and Vikram Hospitals in the south. Sahyadri would provide the much-needed footprint in western India. Meanwhile, IHH is aiming to be among the top three hospital players in India. It currently operates hospital networks under the Fortis and Gleneagles brands in the country. In September, Prem Kumar Nair, group CEO, IHH Healthcare, told Business Standard that the Malaysian major plans to double its bed capacity in India to 10,000 in the next few years. Of this, around 2,000 beds would come through brownfield expansion in the next four to five years.

At present, IHH operates over 5,000 beds in India under Fortis and Gleneagles. Fortis will add close to 2,000 beds, while Gleneagles will add another 600 beds. Globally, IHH has announced plans to add 4,000 beds organically over the next few years, of which more than 50 per cent is likely to be in India. Another 3,000-odd beds would eventually come through possible acquisitions, where the company is looking at assets in its core markets, strategically aligned with its current operations, and EPS-positive within two to three years. Nair clarified that Fortis can fund its growth plans from internal accruals.