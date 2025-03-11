Reliance JioStar to garner Rs 6,000 crore in IPL advertising revenues

Reliance JioStar is set to create a record with advertising revenues, linear TV and digital combined, from the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) expected to go past ₹6,000 crore, according to estimates by sources aware of the development and media planners.

With 90 per cent of the inventories sold out, JioStar expects to ring in more than a 58 per cent increase over last year’s IPL, when it clocked ₹3,900 crore.

Ad revenue, according to sources, is expected to be around 55 per cent from digital and 45 per cent from linear TV. That is because while ad inventories on TV are limited there is no such restriction on digital.

With 10 days to go for the IPL to kick off, it comes on the back of the victory of India in the Champions Trophy, in which they defeated New Zealand in the final. Even though advertising revenues from the tournament were not big, owing to India’s performance Jio-Star has been able to rustle up over ₹750 crore. The top guns that are advertising include beverage company Campa, which has been acquired by Reliance Retail, Coke’s Thumbs Up, fantasy cricket app My 11 Circle, State Bank of India, Amul, Dream 11, and Birla Opus. Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Rediffusion, said: “Market sentiment will determine the IPL volumes and rates. If financial markets remain lukewarm all the startup financial brands might not spend. The government of India is red-flagging pan masalas. If it red-flags liquor, volumes will be fairly hit. But the one advantage is that most of the IPL matches are in the new financial year. Brands that have large budgets on cricket will again have new budgets.”