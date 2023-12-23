Home / Industry / News / Link road to Mopa airport to be completed by April: Gadkari in Goa

The Union minister reviewed the appointment of a consultant for a 'Ring Road' to curb congestion on the Goa stretch of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari and Goa-Hyderabad highways, he said

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Panaji

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday reviewed the progress of various infrastructure projects in Goa.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, several MLAs and senior state government officials were present in the meeting chaired by the Union minister of road transport and highways.

"During the meeting, it was decided that a major link road to Manohar International Airport at Mopa will be completed by April 2024. Work on the six-lane elevated corridor at Porvorim, the foundation stone of which was laid by Gadkari on Friday, will begin in January," a senior official said.

"The road connecting the highway to Mormugao Port in Vasco town would be completed by April next year. The new bridge across Zuari river in Borim village has been granted tentative approval by National Highway Authority of India," he added.

The Union minister reviewed the appointment of a consultant for a 'Ring Road' to curb congestion on the Goa stretch of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari and Goa-Hyderabad highways, he said.

It was decided in the meeting that no toll will be imposed on internal roads in Goa, the official informed.

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 9:29 PM IST

